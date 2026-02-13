Ecovyst Stock Up 41% as One Fund's $20 Million Buy Creates 8% Portfolio Position

Key Points

Brightline Capital Management initiated a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter, buying up 2,050,000 shares.

The quarter-end position value increased by $19.95 million.

This new stake represents 8.06% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Ecovyst ›

On February 13, 2026, Brightline Capital Management, LLC reported a new position in Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT), initiating 2,050,000 shares with an estimated transaction value of $19.95 million.

What happened

According to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, Brightline Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT), acquiring 2,050,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The total value of the position at quarter-end was also $19.95 million, reflecting valuation as of December 31.

What else to know

The new position in Ecovyst now represents 8.06% of Brightline Capital Management, LLC's 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: VSAT: $72.16 million (29.2% of AUM) NYSE: AMTM: $40.37 million (16.3% of AUM) NYSE: CSTM: $34.72 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE: DAN: $27.23 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSE: FLR: $22.15 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, ECVT shares were priced at $11.46, up 41.0% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 28.06 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $749.19 million Net income (TTM) ($107.33 million) Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $11.46 One-year price change 40.96%

Company snapshot

Ecovyst’s specialty catalysts and sulfuric acid recycling services are its primary products, with revenue generated from both the Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies segments.

The company monetizes its expertise by supplying customized catalyst products, process solutions, and sulfuric acid services to industrial clients across sectors such as refining, chemicals, and plastics manufacturing.

Main customers include refineries, chemical producers, plastics manufacturers, and industrial firms seeking emission control and process efficiency solutions.

Ecovyst operates as a leading provider of specialty catalysts and sulfuric acid services, supporting industrial clients in refining, emission control, and plastics production. The company's dual-segment structure enables it to serve diverse end markets through tailored chemical solutions and process technologies. With a focus on innovation and operational reliability, Ecovyst delivers products and services that help customers enhance efficiency and meet environmental standards.

What this transaction means for investors

Portfolio shifts like this matter because they reveal where managers see durable cash flow and not just momentum. This fresh $19.95 million allocation now represents 8.06% of reported assets, placing Ecovyst alongside concentrated industrial bets such as CSTM and DAN and ahead of more modest positions in diversified names. That sizing signals conviction in a business reshaping itself around higher-quality earnings.



In the third quarter, Ecovyst generated $204.9 million in sales, up 33% year over year, with Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million and a 28.1% margin. Ecoservices Adjusted EBITDA reached $63.6 million, up 15% year over year. Management also agreed to divest its Advanced Materials and Catalysts segment for $556 million, with expected net proceeds of about $530 million and a projected net leverage ratio below 1.5x.



Shares have climbed 41% over the past year, beating the S&P 500 by 28 percentage points, but long-term investors should focus less on that price move and more on the capital allocation reset. Lower leverage, disciplined buybacks with $202.2 million remaining under authorization, and guidance for roughly $170 million in Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations suggest a clean story.

Should you buy stock in Ecovyst right now?

Before you buy stock in Ecovyst, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ecovyst wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.