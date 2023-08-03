News & Insights

Markets
ECVT

Ecovyst Slips 14% After Slashing Annual Revenue Outlook

August 03, 2023 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), a specialty catalysts and services provider, are falling more than 14% Thursday morning after the company cut its full-year revenue outlook to reflect lower expected volumes of virgin sulfuric acid and polyethylene catalysts.

Ecovyst now sees revenue in the range of $685 million - $715 million for the full year, lower than $730 million - $760 million guided earlier.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $762.19 million for the year.

Net income was $26.1 million or $0.22 per share for the second quarter, higher than $19.2 million or $0.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $34.6 million or $0.29 per share. The consensus estimate was for $0.27 per share.

Quarterly sales declined to $184.1 million from $225.2 million last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $197.04 million.

ECVT is at $10.31 currently. It has traded in the range of $8.20 - $12.35 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECVT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.