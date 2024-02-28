Ecovyst Q4 Profit Rises, But Revenue Declines

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), an integrated provider of specialty catalysts and services, Wednesday reported net income from continuing operations of $30 million or $0.26 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $21.5 million or $0.17 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $26.1 million or $0.22 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter were $172.8 million, down from $182.8 million in the previous year. Analysts had expected sales of $169.48 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects sales in the range of $715 million to $755 million. The consensus estimate stands at $731.38 million.

