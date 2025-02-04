News & Insights

Ecovyst Partners With ChiralVision Signs MOU To Advance Biocatalysis Technology

(RTTNews) - Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Tuesday announced that it has partnered with ChiralVision B.V. to enhance enzyme immobilization in industrial biocatalysis.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to combine their expertise and drive innovation. Ecovyst, a company in advanced materials and specialty catalysts, brings extensive experience in developing high-quality materials, while ChiralVision specializes in enzyme immobilization and functionalization to improve biocatalytic performance.

This collaboration aims to create cutting-edge, sustainable technologies that optimize enzyme-based processes, offering industries more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for a greener future.

ECVT closed Tuesday's trading at $7.92 up 2.86 percent or $0.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.

