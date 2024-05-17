Ecovyst (ECVT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ecovyst Inc (Symbol: ECVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.71, changing hands as high as $9.72 per share. Ecovyst Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECVT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.26 per share, with $12.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.68.

