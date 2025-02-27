ECOVYST Earnings Results: $ECVT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ECOVYST ($ECVT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $182,000,000, missing estimates of $196,807,296 by $-14,807,296.
ECOVYST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of ECOVYST stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,400,144 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,257,100
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 4,988,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,169,238
- EVR RESEARCH LP removed 970,000 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,410,800
- BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 908,500 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,940,940
- SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 868,397 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,634,553
- MEDINA VALUE PARTNERS, LLC added 840,495 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,421,381
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 557,249 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,257,382
