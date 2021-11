(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty catalysts maker Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) are down more than 16% Wednesday morning following secondary offering of the company's shares.

Tuesday Ecovyst said some of its shareholders intend to offer 12.5 million shares of the company.

No shares are being sold by the company, Ecovyst noted.

ECVT touched a new low of $10.68 this morning.

