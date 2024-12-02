Ecovyst announces strategic review of AM&C

Ecovyst (ECVT) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a strategic review process for its Advanced Materials & Catalysts business, AM&C. This announcement is an extension of the Board’s ongoing evaluation and review of the business, aimed at maximizing shareholder value. Ecovyst expects to complete the strategic review of the AM&C business unit in Mid-2025. The strategic review may not result in any transaction or other outcome. The company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the strategic review until it has been completed or the company determines that disclosure is required or beneficial.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ECVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.