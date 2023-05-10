ECOTEL COMMUNICATION (FWB:E4C) Price Target Decreased by 8.54% to 45.34

The average one-year price target for ECOTEL COMMUNICATION (FWB:E4C) has been revised to 45.34 / share. This is an decrease of 8.54% from the prior estimate of 49.57 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 47.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.53% from the latest reported closing price of 28.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ECOTEL COMMUNICATION. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to E4C is 0.02%, an increase of 30.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.