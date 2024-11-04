EcoSynthetix Sees Strong Q3 Sales Growth

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) has released an update.

EcoSynthetix Inc. reported a significant 38% increase in net sales for Q3 2024, driven by a 56% rise in volume due to heightened demand across key markets. The company also improved its Adjusted EBITDA by $0.6 million, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth in bio-based products.

For further insights into TSE:ECO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.