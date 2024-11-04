News & Insights

EcoSynthetix Sees Strong Q3 Sales Growth

November 04, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) has released an update.

EcoSynthetix Inc. reported a significant 38% increase in net sales for Q3 2024, driven by a 56% rise in volume due to heightened demand across key markets. The company also improved its Adjusted EBITDA by $0.6 million, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth in bio-based products.

