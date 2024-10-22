Ecosuntek Boosts Subsidiary’s Growth with Capital Increase

Ecosuntek S.p.A. (IT:ECK) has released an update.

Ecosuntek S.p.A. has announced a reserved share capital increase for its subsidiary, Eco Trade S.r.l., to bolster its development program while maintaining majority control. The capital increase involves key partners and aims to accelerate Eco Trade’s business and reinforce its presence in the energy sector. This move underscores Ecosuntek’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint.

