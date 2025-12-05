EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística (BOVESPA:ECOR3) Price Target Increased by 11.12% to 10.80

The average one-year price target for EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística (BOVESPA:ECOR3) has been revised to R$10.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.12% from the prior estimate of R$9.72 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$8.08 to a high of R$18.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.33% from the latest reported closing price of R$11.41 / share.

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística Maintains 2.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.78%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 39.84% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECOR3 is 0.07%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.25% to 20,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,702K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares , representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR3 by 53.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,885K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares , representing an increase of 21.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR3 by 16.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,372K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR3 by 32.41% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,353K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR3 by 1.39% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing an increase of 33.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR3 by 38.24% over the last quarter.

