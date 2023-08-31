EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica (B3:ECOR3) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 9.04

The average one-year price target for EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica (B3:ECOR3) has been revised to 9.04 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of 8.21 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 11.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.25% from the latest reported closing price of 7.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECOR3 is 0.06%, an increase of 20.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 15,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,100K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,042K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,027K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR3 by 66.02% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,281K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 880K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.