Ecora Royalties (LSE:ECOR) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 171.16

The average one-year price target for Ecora Royalties (LSE:ECOR) has been revised to 171.16 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of 155.04 GBX dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 GBX to a high of 199.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.87% from the latest reported closing price of 141.60 GBX / share.

Ecora Royalties Maintains 0.64% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.64%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.87% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecora Royalties. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 35.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECOR is 0.08%, an increase of 51.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.76% to 4,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,435K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 10.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,343K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,027K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing a decrease of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 5.74% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 0.06% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

