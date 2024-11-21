News & Insights

Ecora Resources Director Joins Capital Limited Board

November 21, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC announced that Graeme Dacomb, currently an independent Non-Executive Director at Ecora, will join Capital Limited as an independent Non-Executive Director starting December 1, 2024. This move highlights the active roles and influence of Ecora’s leadership within the broader financial market.

