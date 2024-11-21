Ecora Resources Director Joins Capital Limited Board

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ecora Resources PLC announced that Graeme Dacomb, currently an independent Non-Executive Director at Ecora, will join Capital Limited as an independent Non-Executive Director starting December 1, 2024. This move highlights the active roles and influence of Ecora’s leadership within the broader financial market.
For further insights into GB:ECOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.