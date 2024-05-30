News & Insights

Ecora Resources Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 30, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 110,312 shares to be held in treasury, as part of a strategy announced earlier in March. The buyback occurred on the London Stock Exchange with Peel Hunt LLP executing trades at prices ranging from 82.80 to 83.40 pence per share. This transaction alters the number of shares with voting rights, now totaling 248,503,587, which is vital information for shareholders monitoring their stake in the company.

