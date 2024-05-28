Ecora Resources Advances Share Buyback Plan

Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Ecora Resources PLC has announced the buyback of 66,774 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. These shares, bought through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange, will be retained in treasury. This latest transaction alters the total number of voting shares to 248,613,899.

