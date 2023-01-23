EcoR1 Capital, LLC Updates Holdings in Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,478,050 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 4,278,069 shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,381,179 shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,169,002 shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 28.04% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group AG holds 4,680,162 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383,262 shares, representing an increase of 27.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 42.10% over the last quarter.

Column Group LLC holds 4,577,840 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395,050 shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest AG holds 4,189,529 shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939,529 shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds 3,984,264 shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,484,264 shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines Inc. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Revolution Medicines Inc is 0.5359%, a decrease of 5.0694%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.79% to 93,491,679 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is $30.15. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of $27.52.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is $21MM, a decrease of -29.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.66.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.