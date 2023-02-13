EcoR1 Capital Increases Position in Xencor (XNCR)

Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.28MM shares of Xencor Inc (XNCR). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.91MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.33% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $47.05. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.33% from its latest reported closing price of $36.95.

The projected annual revenue for Xencor is $135MM, a decrease of 54.55%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xencor. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XNCR is 0.15%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 71,868K shares. The put/call ratio of XNCR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,217K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 3.61% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 4,399K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing an increase of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 24.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,373K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 1.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,734K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,210K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares, representing a decrease of 105.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 40.14% over the last quarter.

Xencor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action.

