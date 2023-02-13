EcoR1 Capital Increases Position in Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.88% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.26% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aligos Therapeutics is $3.71. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 144.26% from its latest reported closing price of $1.52.

The projected annual revenue for Aligos Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aligos Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 90 owner(s) or 54.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGS is 0.08%, an increase of 94.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.94% to 27,917K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vivo Capital holds 3,547K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 2,365K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 2,320K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,076K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 1,950K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.