EcoR1 Capital Cuts Stake in Surface Oncology (SURF)

Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.92MM shares of Surface Oncology Inc (SURF). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 14, 2022 they reported 4.65MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 574.34% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surface Oncology is $5.51. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 574.34% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

The projected annual revenue for Surface Oncology is $3MM, a decrease of 89.85%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surface Oncology. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 37.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SURF is 0.10%, an increase of 56.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 38,058K shares. The put/call ratio of SURF is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,823K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 21.26% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,567K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,036K shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 2,945K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,709K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,391K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 43.18% over the last quarter.

Surface Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies.

