$ECOR stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ECOR stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,412,934 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ECOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ECOR stock page):
$ECOR Insider Trading Activity
$ECOR insiders have traded $ECOR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J. ERRICO has made 2 purchases buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $96,320 and 0 sales.
- JOHN P GANDOLFO purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $9,018
- DANIEL S GOLDBERGER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,590
$ECOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ECOR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 154,973 shares (+95.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,036,769
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 145,047 shares (+857.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $970,364
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 63,409 shares (+37.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $424,206
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 46,639 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,014
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 26,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,609
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 22,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,532
- HUNTLEIGH ADVISORS, INC. removed 22,611 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,267
$ECOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- electroCore issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025
$ECOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Cohen from electroCore set a target price of $26.0 on 03/13/2025
