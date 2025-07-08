$ECOR stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ECOR stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,412,934 of trading volume.

$ECOR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ECOR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ECOR stock page ):

$ECOR insiders have traded $ECOR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. ERRICO has made 2 purchases buying 16,000 shares for an estimated $96,320 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN P GANDOLFO purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $9,018

DANIEL S GOLDBERGER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $8,590

$ECOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ECOR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ECOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ECOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

electroCore issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

$ECOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ECOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ECOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Cohen from electroCore set a target price of $26.0 on 03/13/2025

