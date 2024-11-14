Ecopetrol’s Strong 9M 2024 Performance Amidst Global Challenges

Ecopetrol ( (EC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ecopetrol presented to its investors.

Ecopetrol is a major Colombian oil company operating across the hydrocarbons, energy transmission, and toll roads sectors, known for its significant involvement in both traditional and renewable energy projects.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2024, Ecopetrol showcased resilience amidst global challenges, delivering strong operational results, including the third-highest EBITDA and revenue figures in its history. The company reported revenues of COP 98.5 trillion, an EBITDA of COP 42.3 trillion, and net income of COP 11 trillion, demonstrating robust financial performance.

Key highlights include a successful bond issuance, operational resilience in hydrocarbons, and progress in energy transition initiatives. Ecopetrol executed 86% of its annual investment plan and achieved significant growth in production, particularly in its Permian Basin operations. The company also made strides in sustainable fuel production and energy optimization, with renewable energy capacity expected to exceed 500 MW by year-end.

Financially, Ecopetrol faced decreased sales revenue due to lower oil prices but managed to maintain profitability through strong operational performance and strategic cost management. The company also reported significant increases in international sales volumes and improvements in its energy transition business line.

Looking forward, Ecopetrol remains committed to leveraging its operational expertise and strategic investments to navigate market uncertainties, aiming to enhance its energy portfolio and maintain financial stability while advancing its sustainability goals.

