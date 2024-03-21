News & Insights

US Markets
MCDIF

Ecopetrol's Reficar wins court judgment in long-running dispute with McDermott

March 21, 2024 — 09:53 pm EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

Adds details on contractual dispute in paragraphs 3-6

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's Ecopetrol said on Thursday its Reficar oil refinery was awarded 19.9% of the common capital in U.S. infrastructure firm McDermott MCDIF.PK in preferential shares by a judge in Amsterdam.

The Reficar refinery is located in the Colombian city of Cartagena, and has been the subject of a prolonged international dispute dating back to the facility's renovation.

In 2016, Reficar sought arbitration with McDermott subsidiary CB&I, accusing it of doubling construction costs during the renovation as well as failings in the engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Last September, Reficar asked a U.S. federal judge to freeze certain assets of CB&I after the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) earlier in 2023 ordered CB&I to pay more than $1 billion to Reficar, after a judge ruled in the refinery's favor in the long-running contractual dispute.

Reficar had previously accused McDermott of attempting to eliminate what it owed to the refinery belonging to Colombia's majority state-owned oil company by seeking to restructure certain liabilities in courts in both Britain and the Netherlands.

McDermott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCDIF
ECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.