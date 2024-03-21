Ecopetrol's Reficar wins court judgment in long-running dispute with McDermott

Adds details on contractual dispute in paragraphs 3-6

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's Ecopetrol said on Thursday its Reficar oil refinery was awarded 19.9% of the common capital in U.S. infrastructure firm McDermott MCDIF.PK in preferential shares by a judge in Amsterdam.

The Reficar refinery is located in the Colombian city of Cartagena, and has been the subject of a prolonged international dispute dating back to the facility's renovation.

In 2016, Reficar sought arbitration with McDermott subsidiary CB&I, accusing it of doubling construction costs during the renovation as well as failings in the engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Last September, Reficar asked a U.S. federal judge to freeze certain assets of CB&I after the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) earlier in 2023 ordered CB&I to pay more than $1 billion to Reficar, after a judge ruled in the refinery's favor in the long-running contractual dispute.

Reficar had previously accused McDermott of attempting to eliminate what it owed to the refinery belonging to Colombia's majority state-owned oil company by seeking to restructure certain liabilities in courts in both Britain and the Netherlands.

McDermott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

