Ecopetrol's Gas Discoveries in Colombia: A Major Game-Changer

Colombia’s state-owned energy giant, Ecopetrol S.A. EC, announced the discovery of a natural gas deposit in the Papayuela well. The well, located in Colombia’s Caribbean waters, has the potential to yield up to 800 million cubic feet of gas per day and meet 80% of the nation’s current demand, leading to an end of the energy crisis that the country is predicting in the years to come. The company informed that the project is in its early stages of development and could take five to seven years to become productive.

The Challenges Ahead for Ecopetrol

The Papayuela well is located in the Tayrona block, solely operated by Ecopetrol and the company foresees several challenges to bring the project to execution.

The announcement of the discovery came amid reports of the declining Colombian natural gas reserves, estimated at only 6.1 years of consumption.

Gustavo Petro, the President of Colombia, has strict environmental policies where fighting climate change is given top priority. The President has refused to grant new licenses for drilling projects even when facing concerns about declining reserves.

Additionally, another major project at the Sirius-2 well was halted by the court’s ruling due to concerns raised by local communities, creating further uncertainty in the nation’s gas production prospects.

EC’s Long-term Outlook

Ecopetrol, in partnership with midstream operator Promigas SA, has plans to convert the Central Oil Pipeline of Colombia into a gas transportation pipeline. The transformed pipeline can be viewed as a new substitute to supply the gas produced on the Caribbean coast to the interior of Colombia. It will also prove to be a strategic step toward the natural gas supply gap and energy shortfalls.

