Ecopetrol wants to push enhanced hydrocarbon recovery to 23%

BOGOTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned energy company Ecopetrol wants to raise the enhanced recovery rate at its operations to 23%, to compensate for lower crude prices and weakness in Colombia's peso currency, new Chief Executive Ricardo Roa told Reuters.

Roa became CEO in April of Colombia's biggest company as the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro sought to turn Colombia toward renewables and encourage producers to make use of existing blocks, rather than expand into new fields.

"Historically we have seen (enhanced) recovery rates close to 19%. My goal is to raise it 23%," Roa said at the company's head office in Bogota late on Tuesday.

Enhanced recovery techniques are meant to extract as much oil as possible and use technology to reach previously-inaccessible crude.

Colombia's Minister for Mines and Energy Irene Velez told Reuters last year the government sought a 15% increase in crude output by using enhanced recovery technologies.

"Every extra point in the recovery factor represents practically an additional 600 million barrels in reserves," Roa, who worked as Petro's campaign manager in last year's elections, said.

Wealth generated by enhanced recovery and increased production would help to fund Colombia's energy transition, Roa said, together with possible new bond issuance or other unspecified financing.

The company's most important investments will be focused on renewable energy sources, he said, without giving a figure.

"The most relevant (investments) will be for the energy transition - wind and solar power projects, green hydrogen and blue hydrogen projects," Roa said.

Ecopetrol's first-quarter production rose by 3.9% to 719,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), while refining output hit a record of 412,000.

In addition to investing in technology to become more efficient, Roa said Ecopetrol sought discoveries in its assigned production areas.

"That's another element where we can also say we continue to advance and grow so far this year," he said.

Producing more natural gas is also part of the energy transition, he said, saying it should increase to 30% of total production by 2030 from 20% now.

