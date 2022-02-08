Ecopetrol to invest between $5.2 bln and $6.0 bln annually until 2040

BOGOTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN will invest up to $6 billion a year through 2040, it said on Tuesday, as it continues efforts to expand into non-conventional deposits and renewable energy.

"We will invest, on average, between $5.2 billion and $6.0 billion annually until 2040," the company said in a statement. "Between 2022 and 2024, organic investment will be between $17 billion and $20 billion (between 65 trillion and 76 trillion Colombian pesos), of which 69% will be destined for projects in exploration and production."

The company's board had previously approved proposed investments of between $4.8 billion and $5.8 billion for this year.

The investment plan is based on production estimates of between 700,000 and 705,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2022 and levels close to 730,000 boe in 2024, the statement added.

Gas projects, which the company says are "the fundamental energy source for the energy transition", will receive some $1.8 billion in investment between this year and 2024, it added.

Hydrogen projects, including efforts to produce green hydrogen at its refineries in Cartagena and Barrancabermeja, will receive about $200 million in investment through 2040, chief executive Felipe Bayon added in a virtual press conference.

Ecopetrol estimates it will invest $1.87 billion through 2024 in its participation in fracking projects in the Permian basin in the United States and some $80 million in development of pilot projects for non-conventional deposits in Colombia.

Between $800 million and $900 million will be invested in its transport systems, including pipelines, through 2024, while its refineries will see investment of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.

The company said on Monday its proven oil and gas reserves rose 13% last year, thanks partially to an improved international price for Brent.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Carlos Vargas; editing by Richard Pullin)

