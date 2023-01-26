Ecopetrol says CEO Bayon to leave his post on March 31

BOGOTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Colombian majority-state-owned energy company Ecopetrol on Thursday said that Chief Executive Felipe Bayon will leave his post on March 31, following more than five years in the position.

Choosing Bayon's replacement will be based on a rigorous selection process by the company's board of directors, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.