Ecopetrol S.A. Unveils Major Investment Plans for 2025

Ecopetrol S.A. has announced its ambitious investment plans for 2025, with a budget ranging between 24 and 28 trillion pesos, aimed at boosting oil production and advancing energy transition projects. The company expects competitive returns at an estimated Brent price of US$73 per barrel, and plans to enhance its sustainability efforts by reducing CO2 emissions and investing heavily in renewable energy and efficiency projects. With a substantial allocation for exploration, production, and refining operations, Ecopetrol is set to uphold its leadership in Colombia and expand its influence in energy markets.

