Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt (EC) Price Target Decreased by 13.87% to 12.33

The average one-year price target for Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:EC) has been revised to $12.33 / share. This is a decrease of 13.87% from the prior estimate of $14.31 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.01 to a high of $15.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.77% from the latest reported closing price of $13.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecopetrol S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 18.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EC is 0.11%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 22,846K shares. The put/call ratio of EC is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,591K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 92.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EC by 1,247.44% over the last quarter.

Fundamenta Capital holds 2,009K shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,408K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,328K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 64.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EC by 193.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 936K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares , representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EC by 17.77% over the last quarter.

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