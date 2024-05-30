News & Insights

Ecopetrol S.A. Announces Bylaws Amendment Registration

May 30, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A., Colombia’s largest integrated energy company, has announced the registration of its bylaws amendment with the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, following approval by the General Shareholders’ Assembly. The amendment, formalized in Public Deed No. 3136, does not include changes to the corporate purpose. The company, a significant player in the hydrocarbon production, logistics, and petrochemicals sectors, also has interests in energy transmission and exploration activities across the Americas.

