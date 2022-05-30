Ecopetrol SA - ADR Shares Close the Day 10.4% Higher - Daily Wrap

Ecopetrol SA - ADR (EC) shares closed today 10.4% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 28.7% year-to-date, up 38.9% over the past 12 months, and up 116.6% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.6%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $15.32 and as low as $14.16 this week.
- Shares closed 7.5% below its 52-week high and 51.0% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 8.6% higher than the 10-day average and 3.8% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.5.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -45.2%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -42.4%
