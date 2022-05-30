Ecopetrol SA - ADR Shares Close the Day 10.4% Higher - Daily Wrap

Ecopetrol SA - ADR (EC) shares closed today 10.4% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 28.7% year-to-date, up 38.9% over the past 12 months, and up 116.6% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.6%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $15.32 and as low as $14.16 this week.

Shares closed 7.5% below its 52-week high and 51.0% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 8.6% higher than the 10-day average and 3.8% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.5.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -45.2%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -42.4%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

