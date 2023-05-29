Ecopetrol, Repsol make new hydrocarbon discovery in Colombia

BOGOTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and Spanish energy business Repsol have discovered hydrocarbons at the Tinamu-1 exploration well in Colombia's Meta province, the companies said on Monday.

Ecopetrol ECO.CN has a 55% stake in the well and serves as the operator, while Repsol REP.MC holds the remaining 45%, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

