Ecopetrol reports on decision of Santa Marta Tribunal

Ecopetrol (EC) announced that the Santa Marta Tribunal issued a favorable decision regarding an appeal against the claim filed by the Indigenous Council of Taganga. The Tribunal’s decision partially overturned the ruling of the Fourth Labor Court of the Santa Marta Circuit which had ordered the suspension of exploration and production works in the “Tayrona exploratory drilling area at the Uchuva 2 well.” Additionally, the Tribunal ordered the Ministry of the Interior – Directorate of the National Authority for Prior Consultation to assess the necessity of a prior consultation process with the indigenous community, which had been previously ordered by Fourth Labor Court of the Santa Marta Circuit, within one month from the date of notification of the Tribunal’s decision. This new ruling allows Ecopetrol and Petrobras International Braspetro B.V. – Colombia Branch to continue drilling operations and carry out their operational activities in the Tayrona exploratory drilling area.

