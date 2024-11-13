Ecopetrol options imply 4.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Ecopetrol (EC) is 2.1x normal with calls leading puts 6:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.2%, or 31c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.7%.

