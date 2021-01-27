Ecopetrol makes offer to buy Colombian govt's stake in power grid ISA

By Nelson Bocanegra and Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CNsaid on Wednesdayit has made a non-binding offer to buy the government's stake in electricity transmission company Interconexin Electrica S.A. E.S.P (ISA).

The decision to purchase the government's 51.4% stake in ISA forms an important step in Ecopetrol's path to energy transition and decarbonization, it said. ISA is the largest supplier of power transmission services in the country and the only power grid serving all of Colombia.

"This acquisition would represent a milestone in Ecopetrol's history that would strengthen us in the national and international energy sector," Ecopetrol Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in a statement. "It would be the birth of a stronger, more resilient conglomerate with greater capacity to grow in a new era of clean energy."

The value of the deal is expected to be between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, Bayon told journalists in a press conference. This is similar to the amount estimated by analysts asked by Reuters, who expect the deal to value 14.2 trillion pesos ($3.95 billion), based on ISA's market capitalization.

The investment has great potential to generate value due to the growing demand for energy, advances in renewable sources and increased electrification, the company added, and could generate material earnings for the company.

If Colombia's government accepts the offer, the deal is expected to complete at the end of 2021, in the form of an inter-administrative contract between Ecopetrol and the finance ministry, Bayon said.

The transaction would be financed via a scheme that includes a share issue, the company's own resources, and other available options such as the divestment of non-strategic assets, Ecopetrol said.

ISA also has road and telecommunication operations in Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina and Central America.

Ecopetrol has been assisted by Bancolombia and HSBC in developing the deal, it said.

($1 = 3,591.48 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Luis Jaime Acosta Writing and additional reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Louise Heavens and Marguerita Choy)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.