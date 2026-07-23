Ecopetrol (EC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Ecopetrol (EC) closed at $16.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company have appreciated by 14.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ecopetrol in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 3, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 290.48%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.43 billion, indicating a 33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $33.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +62.7% and +13.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.96% lower within the past month. Right now, Ecopetrol possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Ecopetrol's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.88 of its industry.

We can also see that EC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 234, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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