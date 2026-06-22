Ecopetrol (EC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Ecopetrol (EC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.25, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company had gained 19.71% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ecopetrol in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.09, showcasing a 419.05% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.58 billion, reflecting a 35.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.44 per share and a revenue of $34.84 billion, signifying shifts of +93.65% and +17.84%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.95% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ecopetrol is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Ecopetrol is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 7.29.

One should further note that EC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. EC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.