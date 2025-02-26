Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Ecopetrol (EC) closed the latest trading day at $10.12, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas exploration company has risen by 19.16% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ecopetrol will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 51.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.99 billion, showing a 6.95% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ecopetrol. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.21% higher. As of now, Ecopetrol holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Ecopetrol is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.94.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.