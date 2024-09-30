Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Ecopetrol (EC) closed the most recent trading day at $8.93, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company had lost 8.33% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Ecopetrol will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.63, reflecting a 3.28% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.02 billion, indicating a 7.53% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.06 per share and a revenue of $32.41 billion, representing changes of -13.45% and -2.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.09% lower. Right now, Ecopetrol possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Ecopetrol is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.94, which means Ecopetrol is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 250, finds itself in the bottom 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

