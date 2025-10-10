Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Moves -2.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Ecopetrol (EC) was down 2.23% at $8.78. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company had lost 2.92% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ecopetrol in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 9.3% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion, down 19.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $28.27 billion, indicating changes of -18.67% and -13.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ecopetrol currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Ecopetrol is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.56.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.