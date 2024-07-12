Ecopetrol (EC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Ecopetrol (EC) ended the recent trading session at $11.19, demonstrating a -0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

The oil and natural gas exploration company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.52% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.53% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ecopetrol in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 55.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.71 billion, indicating a 12.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.54 per share and a revenue of $34.11 billion, representing changes of +6.72% and +2.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ecopetrol presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ecopetrol has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.4, which means Ecopetrol is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that EC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry stood at 0.59 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

