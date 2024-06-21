Ecopetrol (EC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Ecopetrol (EC) ending at $12, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas exploration company has risen by 2.02% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.96% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ecopetrol in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.71 billion, indicating a 12.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.54 per share and a revenue of $34.11 billion, signifying shifts of +6.72% and +2.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% decrease. As of now, Ecopetrol holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ecopetrol currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 4.36 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that EC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

