Ecopetrol (EC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Ecopetrol (EC) was up +1.29% at $9.44. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.17% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company have appreciated by 2.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.37%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ecopetrol will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.34, reflecting a 20.93% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.35 billion, down 12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $28.98 billion, signifying shifts of -35.54% and -11.49%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.31% lower within the past month. Ecopetrol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ecopetrol is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.11.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

