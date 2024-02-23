Ecopetrol (EC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ecopetrol SA EC is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 29, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 61 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. Ecopetrol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average surprise of 3.6%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Ecopetrol S.A. price-eps-surprise | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per unit of 65 cents witnessed a downward revision in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $8.99 billion indicates an 8.3s% surge from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average spot West Texas Intermediate crude prices per barrel in October, November and December were $85.64, $77.69 and $71.90, respectively. Although prices were not as high as in the year-ago quarter, the commodity prices, higher than the $70 per barrel mark, were impressive and healthy. The pricing environment of Brent crude was also lower year over year.

Like oil, natural gas prices in the December quarter were lower year over year.

Thus, not-so-favorable commodity prices are likely to have hurt the company’s upstream operations.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Ecopetrol this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: EC’s Earnings ESP is -17.83%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG’s earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, suggesting a massive improvement from the year-ago figure.

Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Kinetik Holdings is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNTK’s earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share.

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked player at present.

PHX Minerals is scheduled to release results on Mar 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHX Minerals’ earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

