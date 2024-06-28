Ecopetrol (EC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ecopetrol (EC) closed at $11.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.71%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company witnessed a loss of 9.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ecopetrol in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 55.56% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.71 billion, reflecting a 12.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.54 per share and a revenue of $34.11 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.72% and +2.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ecopetrol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ecopetrol is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 4.29.

One should further note that EC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

