Ecopetrol (EC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Ecopetrol (EC) closed at $15.15, marking a -3.13% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.18%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company have appreciated by 20.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ecopetrol in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.6, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.7 billion, up 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.44 per share and a revenue of $34.84 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +45.53%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.95% increase. Ecopetrol presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ecopetrol is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.23.

We can additionally observe that EC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 26, this industry ranks in the top 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.