Ecopetrol (EC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Ecopetrol (EC) standing at $8.03, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

The oil and natural gas exploration company's stock has dropped by 8.46% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ecopetrol in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.64, indicating a 4.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.02 billion, showing a 7.53% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and a revenue of $32.27 billion, representing changes of -15.97% and -2.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ecopetrol. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.88% lower. Ecopetrol presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ecopetrol is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.85.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

