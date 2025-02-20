Ecopetrol (EC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Ecopetrol (EC) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company had gained 31.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ecopetrol in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.44, indicating a 40.54% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.09 billion, indicating a 5.77% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.62% higher. Ecopetrol presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ecopetrol is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.28.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

