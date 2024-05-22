Ecopetrol Convenes Bondholders for Statutory Reforms

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has announced a second call for bondholders meetings due to a lack of quorum in previous sessions, intending to discuss statutory reforms approved by shareholders. Bondholders of 2010 and 2013 issues are invited to convene on May 29, 2024, with options to attend either in person in Bogotá or virtually. The company also highlighted its position as Colombia’s largest and an influential player in the American energy sector.

