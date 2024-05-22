News & Insights

Stocks

Ecopetrol Convenes Bondholders for Statutory Reforms

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol S.A. has announced a second call for bondholders meetings due to a lack of quorum in previous sessions, intending to discuss statutory reforms approved by shareholders. Bondholders of 2010 and 2013 issues are invited to convene on May 29, 2024, with options to attend either in person in Bogotá or virtually. The company also highlighted its position as Colombia’s largest and an influential player in the American energy sector.

For further insights into EC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.